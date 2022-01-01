Egypt says 11 soldiers killed in Sinai militant attack
Five troops injured in attack
At least 11 soldiers were killed in a militant attack in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, according to the military on Saturday.
In a statement, a military spokesman said militants attacked a water pumping station west of Sinai.
Five other troops were injured in the attack.
According to the statement, army forces clashed with the militants and surrounded them in an isolated area in Sinai. The statement did not provide further details.
The Egyptian army has for years fought an insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula, led mainly by the local branch of the Daesh terror group.
