|
World

Egypt's Suez Canal denies contracting Israeli company to manage its services

Suez Canal is one of most important waterways in the world

16:01 . 4/02/2023 Saturday
AA
File photo

File photo

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has denied reports about contracting an Israeli company to manage its services.

The denial came amid news circulated on social media platforms claiming that Egypt had contracted an Israeli company to manage the waterway’s services through a 99-year concession contract.


In a statement, SCA chief Osama Rabie termed reports about contracting a foreign company to run the canal as “completely and utterly untrue”.


He reiterated Egypt’s sovereignty in all political and economic aspects through managing, operating and maintaining the navigational facility of the Suez Canal.


Rabie said the authority is committed to its social responsibilities by announcing all its contracts in various forms, including contracts or memorandums of understanding and disclosing the terms of the contracts and their importance.


The Egyptian official said that all contracts concluded by the authority “cannot in any way downplay Egyptian sovereignty over the canal and all its facilities that are protected under the Egyptian constitution.”


Rabie vowed to take all legal action against those who promote rumors about the Suez Canal.


The Suez Canal is one of the most important waterways in the world and a main commercial route for shipping goods. The canal is one of the main sources of income for Egypt.

#Egypt
#Suez Canal
#Israel
9 hours ago
default-profile-img
Egypt's Suez Canal denies contracting Israeli company to manage its services
Major accident causes power outage in Ukraine’s Odesa
Russia says EU-Ukraine summit confirms support for Kyiv just to serve West’s ‘hegemonic aspirations’
Italy's right-wing coalition prioritizes irregular migration, energy in foreign policy
Mosaics displayed in Hatay shed light on history
Israel’s Ben-Gvir threatens to resign in protest of gov’t policies: report
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.