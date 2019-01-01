Eight miners suffocated in unauthorized gold mine in Peru: local media

Eight men suffocated in an unauthorized gold mine in Peru after a tunnel they dug began spewing noxious fumes, local media reported on Sunday.

Cesar Rondo, the only miner who survived the disaster, told local broadcaster RPP that the group became dizzy and suffered headaches in the tunnel. Rondo managed to drag himself out, but he lost his brother and colleagues inside.

It was not clear who, if anyone, owned the mine, which is located in the northern town of Huamachuco.

Peru is home to several "informal" mines, where miners toil at improvised mining sites that operate outside of the law and are linked to accidents, pollution and labor violations.