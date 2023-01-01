|
World
Eight people shot at Martin Luther King Day event in Florida: Reports
One victim critically injured while 4 others wounded while trying to leave the area
9:55 . 17/01/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

At least eight people were injured in a shooting at an event Monday in the US state of Florida to commemorate civil rights champion Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., according to media reports.

The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.


One of the victims was critically injured and four others were wounded while attempting to leave the area, including a child.


Authorities said that more than 1,000 people were attending the event.


The local sheriff's office said the shooting started after a disagreement but did not say whether any suspects were in custody.

#Martin Luther King
#Martin Luther King Day
#Florida
5 saat önce
default-profile-img
Eight people shot at Martin Luther King Day event in Florida: Reports
$250B trade target with China 'absolutely realistic,' says Russia
UN member states reject Israeli sanctions on Palestine over push for ICJ opinion
Sweden's NATO bid, conscription decision signal possible participation in a new cold war: Expert
France voices concern over Israeli bid to punish Palestinians for moves at UN
‘Make efforts for peace,’ China takes jibe at Japan, India over air drill
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.