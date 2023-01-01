Eight people shot at Martin Luther King Day event in Florida: Reports

|
File photo
At least eight people were injured in a shooting at an event Monday in the US state of Florida to commemorate civil rights champion Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., according to media reports.
The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.
One of the victims was critically injured and four others were wounded while attempting to leave the area, including a child.
Authorities said that more than 1,000 people were attending the event.
The local sheriff's office said the shooting started after a disagreement but did not say whether any suspects were in custody.