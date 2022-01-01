Eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts: Russia's security service
Federal Security Service identifies mastermind as Ukraine's chief military spy
AA Wednesday 11:04, 12 October 2022
File photo
#Crimea
#bridge
#Russia
#Ukraine
File photo
Eight out of 12 suspects were taken into custody over the attack on the Crimea bridge, the Russian security service said on Wednesday.
Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian chief of military intelligence, is identified as the mastermind of the incident, the Federal Security Service reported.
The explosives used in the attack were sent from Odesa through Bulgaria, Georgia, and Armenia, and hidden in rolls of camera, Russia's Federal Security Service noted.
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian intelligence of carrying out what he said was a "terrorist attack" on the Kerch Bridge.
A huge explosion early Saturday hit the Kerch Bridge, a key supply route for Russia which was built after it annexed Crimea in 2014.
Eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blasts: Russia's security service
EU, US to 'team up' for value-based int'l investment to counter China
Athens rocked by news US Senate dropped conditions on selling F-16s to Türkiye
EU energy ministers to discuss 'gas price cap'
US producer inflation rises 8.5% annually in September, slowing from 8.7% gain in August
Türkiye continues to support Kazakhstan's territorial integrity: Erdogan
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.