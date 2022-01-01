Elon Musk, ex-Twitter official argue over 'free lunch' at Twitter HQ

File photo
Elon Musk and an ex-Twitter official argued over "free lunches" at the company's headquarters after a report emerged that under the new CEO, the company would stop picking up the tab for the daily meal.
In response to a tweet of a New York Times article that said Musk "plans to begin making employees pay for lunch -- which had been free -- at the company cafeteria," Musk claimed that despite Twitter staff not coming to the office over the past year, the cost of each lunch served was upwards of $400.
After Musk's comment, ex-Twitter executive Tracy Hawkins, who ran the meal program at the firm, joined the discussion and accused him of lying.
"For breakfast amp; lunch we spent $20-$25 a day per person. This enabled employees to work thru lunchtime amp; mtgs (meetings). Attendance was anything from 20-50% in the offices," said Hawkins, who mentioned that she resigned a week ago as she did not want to work for the new Twitter CEO.
Musk, in turn, dismissed Hawkins' claims as "false" and said Twitter spends $13 million annually on food services for the headquarters.
"Badge in records show peak occupancy was 25%, average occupancy below 10%. There are more people preparing breakfast than eating breakfast. They don't even bother serving dinner, because there is no one in the building," he added.
