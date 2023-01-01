|
World

Elon Musk testifies about 2018 Tesla takeover tweet

‘Just because I tweet something, doesn’t mean people believe it or act accordingly,’ Musk says in defence

9:42 . 21/01/2023 Cumartesi
AA
Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter and Tesla, testified Friday in a court in the US state of California that one of his tweets did not affect the stock price of his electric car company, according to reports.


“Just because I tweet something, doesn’t mean people believe it or act accordingly,” Musk said in his defense. “The causal relationship is clearly not there simply because of a tweet.”


After nearly 30 minutes of testimony from Musk, the San Francisco court adjourned until Monday.


“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured,” Musk tweeted in 2018.


The lawsuit alleges that the tweet cost shareholders millions of dollars in losses.


In a separate Tweet, he wrote: “Investor support is confirmed. Only reason why this is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote.”




#Elon Musk
#Twitter
#Tesla
11 saat önce
default-profile-img
Elon Musk testifies about 2018 Tesla takeover tweet
Albayrak Group’s vision for new Gambian port promises ‘win-win’ megaproject
Türkiye strongly condemns 'vile attack' on Quran in Sweden
Tunisian military court jails five former lawmakers: Lawyer
Israeli government to discuss settlement policy in West Bank amid divisions
In absence of snow, endangered lapwings linger in eastern Türkiye
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.