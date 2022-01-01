Elon Musk urges independent voters to back Republicans in midterms
Billionaire says independent voters would 'curbs the worst excesses of both parties' by voting Republican
AA Tuesday 10:12, 08 November 2022
Elon Musk
#Elon Musk
#voters
#Republicans
Elon Musk
Billionaire Elon Musk appealed directly to independent voters on Monday, urging them to vote for Republicans during this week's midterm election.
Musk, in a post on his personal Twitter account, said that with Democrats in control of the White House, voters would mitigate "the worst excesses of both parties" by ensuring Republican control of Congress.
"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he said.
This year, 35 seats in the Senate are up for grabs, as well as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives.
Most analysts agree that Republican will gain control of the House, though who will lay claim to the currently evenly-split Senate remains a topic of much speculation. Key races in 10 states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, will likely prove decisive.
Elon Musk urges independent voters to back Republicans in midterms
At least 63 Chinese warplanes, 4 ships detected around Taiwan
Biden congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory
Ukraine takes control of stakes in 5 strategic companies under wartime laws
UN announces early warning system against climate disasters
Oil down over demand fears after China reinforces strict Covid policy
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.