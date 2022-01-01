news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
Elon Musk urges independent voters to back Republicans in midterms
Billionaire says independent voters would 'curbs the worst excesses of both parties' by voting Republican
AA  Tuesday 10:12, 08 November 2022
Elon Musk

Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk appealed directly to independent voters on Monday, urging them to vote for Republicans during this week's midterm election.

Musk, in a post on his personal Twitter account, said that with Democrats in control of the White House, voters would mitigate "the worst excesses of both parties" by ensuring Republican control of Congress.

"To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," he said.

This year, 35 seats in the Senate are up for grabs, as well as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives.

Most analysts agree that Republican will gain control of the House, though who will lay claim to the currently evenly-split Senate remains a topic of much speculation. Key races in 10 states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, will likely prove decisive.

#Elon Musk
#voters
#Republicans
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Elon Musk urges independent voters to back Republicans in midterms

yeniSafak

At least 63 Chinese warplanes, 4 ships detected around Taiwan

yeniSafak

Biden congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election victory

yeniSafak

Ukraine takes control of stakes in 5 strategic companies under wartime laws

yeniSafak

UN announces early warning system against climate disasters

yeniSafak

Oil down over demand fears after China reinforces strict Covid policy