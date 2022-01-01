Despite the fact that Russian Railways is on the EU and US sanctions lists, there is still the potential of conducting business with the company. However, sanctions on the banking sector and growing uncertainty in Russia's domestic policy would affect foreign companies' decisions. They may promote stopping the use of Russia as the leading transit country. For example, Zyxel Communications Corp’s decision to stop shipping from China to Europe by rail and BMW Group Audi’s decision to suspend shipments of cars by rail from Germany to China are the main examples that reflect international companies’ considerations. Furthermore, the stranding of 150,000 wagons and remaining inactive on the Russian railway network due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and sanctions shows that in the short and medium terms war may affect China’s land-based connectivity with the EU negatively.