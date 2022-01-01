'Energy crisis threatens Switzerland's drinking water supplies'
Power cuts will affect Switzerland's drinking water supplies, wastewater treatment plants, says official
Friday 16:34, 30 September 2022
Drinking water supplies and wastewater treatment plants will also be affected if Switzerland faces power outages due to the energy crisis, an official warned on Friday.
Many plants do not have separate power supply that will enable them to operate independent of the main grid, Stefan Muller-Altermatt, a member of the Swiss National Council, told local news outlet Nau.
Earlier, the Swiss government announced that drinking water and sewage treatment plants will be exempt from potential power cuts.
However, Muller-Altermatt underlined that this will not be technically possible everywhere, while also warning of the dangers to public safety.
“For example, the supply of water for firefighting also depends on drinking water. There you have to move the flaps – that needs a motor and, therefore, energy,” the politician stressed.
He said possible power cuts would cause serious issues in the wastewater treatment process.
“Four hours is probably still okay, but an eight-hour power cut would mean it stinks in quite a few basements,” he said.
