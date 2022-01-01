'Enough,' says Biden after shooting leaves five dead in North Carolina

US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he and first lady Jill Biden were grieving for the families of victims killed in a North Carolina shooting, renewing calls to the Senate to pass a ban on assault weapons
"Jill and I are grieving with the families in Raleigh, North Carolina, whose loved ones were killed and wounded in yet another mass shooting in America," Biden said in a statement.
He was referring a shooting that left five people dead, including one off-duty police officer, in Raleigh city on Thursday. Two others were injured.
The shooter, 15, is in custody. A handgun and long gun were recovered after the shooting, CNN reported.
"We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer," said Biden. "Enough. We've grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings."
The US president pointed to his past efforts to stop gun violence in the country, including the signing of the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years.
"But, we must do more. We must pass an assault weapons ban. The American people support this commonsense action to get weapons of war off our streets. House Democrats have already passed it. The Senate should do the same. Send it to my desk and I'll sign it," said Biden.
