Environmental activists throw oil at Gustav Klimt's painting

A group of environmental activists on Tuesday threw oil over a Gustav Klimt painting in Vienna’s Leopold Museum.
A video posted online showed two activists from Letzte Generation, a Germany-based environmentalist group, throwing oil at the oil on canvas painting Death and Life by Austrian painter Klimt from the early 20th century.
Footage shared by the group also showed a woman activist gluing herself to the frame, while another activist, a man, was taken down by a museum official.
Another museum official was seen trying to prevent the video recording.
In a tweet, the group called for immediate measures against "climate breakdown."
"Lowering the speed limit to 100 km/h on highways costs nothing to implement, saves 460 million tons of CO2 per year in #Austria alone and leads to less noise, better air quality and safer roads. What are we waiting for?" it said.
In 1911, Klimt's masterpiece Death and Life won the first price at a world-class exhibition in Rome. Famed Austrian symbolist painter passed away in 1918.
