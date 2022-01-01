Erdogan, Czech premier, EU Commission chief hold sideline meeting in Prague

File photo
The Turkish president, Czech prime minister, and head of the European Commission met Thursday on the sidelines of a European summit in the Czech Republic, which currently holds the EU's rotating presidency.
The trilateral meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, premier Petr Fiala, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was closed to the press.
Von der Leyen later said on Twitter that together with Fiala, they had a "good meeting" with Erdogan.
"We exchanged views on bilateral EU-Türkiye relations, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy and migration," she said on Twitter.
Fiala, for his part, tweeted that they also discussed solution to the war in Ukraine, and Ankara's role in the process.
Erdogan went to Prague at the invitation of Fiala and European Council President Charles Michel to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community.
At the summit, to which 44 European countries are invited, Erdogan conveyed Türkiye's views, contributions, and assessments related to the challenges Europe is facing in terms of peace and security, energy, climate, and economy, according to the Turkish presidency.
