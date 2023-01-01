|
World
Estonia announces $112M military aid package for Ukraine
Military aid package consists of howitzers, ammunition, artillery support equipment, grenade launchers, says government
15:35 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
File photo

Estonian on Thursday announced its biggest military aid package for Ukraine, amounting to €113 million ($122 million).


A statement by the Estonian government said that the military aid package, which consists of howitzers, ammunition, artillery support equipment and grenade launchers, is worth a total of €113 million ($122,3 million), increasing the country’s assistance to €370 million ($400,5 million), which is said to be slightly more than 1% of Estonia's GDP.


“Estonia is applying for funds from the European Peace Facility for the replacement of equipment,” the statement added.


In a separate statement, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said the government decided to send Estonia's biggest aid package of heavy weapons to Ukraine.


Kallas said that despite everyone’s desire for Russia’s war in Ukraine to end, Moscow has sent “a clear signal that it wants to continue its war of aggression.”


“This is why the whole transatlantic community must do more and give military aid at greater scale and speed to ensure Ukraine's victory. Let's look into our stockpiles and ensure our industry produces more, faster,” she added.

#Estonia
#military aid
#Ukraine
4 saat önce
default-profile-img
