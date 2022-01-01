Estonia supports NATO's expansion policy: Lawmaker

Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament
Estonia has always been very positive about the enlargement of both NATO and the European Union, as NATO is the best defense alliance, said an Estonian official.
Marko Mihkelson, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament, told Anadolu Agency in an interview that the accession of countries such as Finland and Sweden to NATO would increase security and stability not only in Northern Europe but also for the world.
Emphasizing that these two countries as well as Ukraine are looking forward to NATO membership, Mihkelson said that "as long as Ukraine is not a member of NATO, it will not be possible to achieve peace and stability in Europe. I hope this can happen after Ukraine's victory in the war.”
Mihkelson said sanctions against Russia are vital to guarantee Europe’s peace and security and that any government that violates international law and challenges the territorial integrity of an independent country should face economic and diplomatic penalties.
He disagreed with the notion that the decision by the Baltic states (Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland) to prohibit Russian residents from obtaining tourist visas was unjust to the Russian people.
"We really stopped granting tourist visas this year at the end of February. We have not authorized cross-border travel from Russia to Estonia since August. These precautions were made not just to prevent Russians from crossing the border, but also to prevent security-related practices," he said.
Mihkelson said that while the EU has banned all flights from Russia, the only way for Russians to get to Europe is through the Baltic states.
"Unfortunately, the vast majority of Russians back this brutal war on Ukraine. We must ensure that these people begin to inquire about the war," he said.
Mihkelson noted that only 30% of Russians get the opportunity to travel outside of Russia in their lifetime and that these people should understand that it is not natural for them to take a holiday when their forces are killing people in Ukraine.
“For us, this is an ethical issue. I realize there are various points of view on this. However, the Russian people must be aware of the consequences of the conflict initiated by their own leadership. These restrictions will remain in effect as long as the war lasts,” he added.
Regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that he would not hesitate to use all of his country’s military capabilities, including nuclear weapons if necessary, in response to a threat to his country’s territorial integrity, Mihkelson said "it would be the end of history if Russia even utilizes tactical nuclear weapons. Nobody wants to see nuclear weapons used.”
Mihkelson said Russia should use diplomatic channels and that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan can play a key role in averting such a conflict.
He said Türkiye has recently achieved substantial mediation wins on matters such as the grain crisis and prisoner exchange, adding the Turkish president made important diplomatic efforts by bringing the warring sides to the negotiating table.
Estonia supports NATO's expansion policy: Lawmaker
Angela Merkel receives UN refugee award
Moldovan PM talks big demand for Azerbaijani gas
Hungarian premier slams US president’s Russia policy
Thailand holds royal cremation for 38 victims of day-care massacre
Oil output cut by OPEC aims to stabilize energy markets, says Putin