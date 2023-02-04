|
World

EU ambassadors agree on price cap for Russian oil products

Import ban tales effect Feb. 5

10:15 . 4/02/2023 Cumartesi
AA
File photo

File photo

EU ambassadors agreed on a price cap Friday for Russian petroleum products, said the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU.


"EU ambassadors today approved the price caps on petroleum products ahead of final adoption by the EU Council," it wrote on Twitter. "Important agreement as part of the continued response by EU and partners to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.”


The head of the European Commission wrote in a tweet: "With the G7 we are putting price caps on these products, cutting Russia’s revenue while ensuring stable global energy markets," while stressing that the EU must continue to deprive Russia of the means to wage war against Ukraine.


The import ban on Russian petroleum products takes effect Sunday, said Ursula von der Leyen noted.


Last week, the Commission proposed that from Feb. 5 the EU apply a price cap of $100 per barrel on premium Russian oil products such as diesel and a $45 cap per barrel on discounted products such as fuel oil.



#EU
#Russia
#EU Council
14 saat önce
default-profile-img
EU ambassadors agree on price cap for Russian oil products
Major accident causes power outage in Ukraine’s Odesa
Russia says EU-Ukraine summit confirms support for Kyiv just to serve West’s ‘hegemonic aspirations’
Italy's right-wing coalition prioritizes irregular migration, energy in foreign policy
Egypt's Suez Canal denies contracting Israeli company to manage its services
Mosaics displayed in Hatay shed light on history
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.