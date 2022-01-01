EU announces $520M in further military aid to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced on Friday that the bloc will offer another €500 million ($520 million) in military aid to Ukraine.
Speaking on his way to the meeting of G7 foreign affairs ministers in Weissenhaus, Germany, Borrell said he will announce that the European Union provides “a new tranche of €500 million military support to Ukraine.”
The new addition will bring the bloc’s contribution to $2 billion ($2.08 billion) in total.
He explained that EU foreign ministers are supposed to approve the military aid at their reunion in Brussels.
Borrell added that he will bring “new political impetus for an agreement” on imposing an oil embargo on Russia amid the deadlocked negotiations on the European Commission’s proposal for the 6th sanctions package.
He asserted that the bloc will continue to put pressure on Russia in order to end the war in Ukraine, with economic sanctions that isolate the country internationally.
Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began in February, has left thousands dead or wounded, and forced 6 million people to flee abroad.
Moscow calls its actions a “special military operation” to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine. For Western countries, however, it is a war of aggression and they have imposed severe sanctions in response, including ban on Russian state media, asset freezes, as well as excluding banks from the SWIFT international payment system.
Besides, the EU has been providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid, macro-financial assistance as well as budget support.
