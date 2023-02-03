EU approves another $600M in military aid to Ukraine

The European Union approved on Thursday another €545 million ($600 million) in military aid to Ukraine, bringing its total support for the Ukrainian army to €3.6 billion.





EU member states gave the green light for the seventh package of €500 million under the European Peace Facility, the Council of the European Union announced in a press statement.





“The EU is stepping up its support to Ukraine to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and protect the civilian population against the ongoing Russian war of aggression,” the document said.





The decision came ahead of the 24th EU-Ukraine summit which will take place on Friday in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.





European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen and 15 EU commissioners, including EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, have already arrived in Kyiv to hold talks with their counterparts from the Ukrainian government.





In addition to the €500 million support, EU member states also approved a “new €45 million assistance measure supporting the training efforts of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in Ukraine,” the statement said.





The new fund will cover non-lethal equipment, supplies and services to the Ukrainian soldiers trained by the EU.





According to the information received by Anadolu Agency, Borrell is expected to announce a new target for the EU’s military training mission, involving 15,000 soldiers in addition to the current 15,000 troops.





Since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the EU and its member states have provided €50 billion in direct support to Ukraine.



