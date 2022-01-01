EU chief negotiator on Iran nuclear deal briefly detained by German police

Senior EU diplomat Enrique Mora
Senior EU diplomat Enrique Mora was briefly detained on Friday by the German police at the Frankfurt airport on his way back from Tehran after holding talks on the Iran nuclear deal.
On Twitter, the EU’s chief negotiator on the Iran nuclear deal and deputy secretary-general of the EU diplomatic service said he was detained by the German police at the Frankfurt airport on his way back to Brussels.
The diplomat later announced he was released but authorities refused to give him any explanation.
The EU ambassador to the UN representation in Vienna and the head of the Iran task force of the EU diplomatic service was also detained separately, Mora added.
Mora pointed out that the action of the German police might have violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that provides protection for diplomats.
Mora traveled on Tuesday to Tehran to hold talks with the Iranian deputy foreign minister and lead nuclear negotiator, Bagheri Kani, and other officials on resuming negotiations between Iran and other parties to the Iran nuclear deal.
He left the Iranian capital on Thursday night.
The EU diplomacy has made significant efforts to get Iran and the US back to the negotiation table since the beginning of the conflict between the two countries.
Under the EU chairmanship, representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, the UK, and Germany have negotiated for months in the Austrian capital of Vienna to ensure full compliance and bring the US back to the deal.
The Iran nuclear deal – officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – was signed in 2015 by Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the UK, Germany, and the EU.
Under the agreement, Tehran has committed to limit its nuclear activity to civilian purposes and in return, world powers agreed to drop their economic sanctions against Iran.
The US, under former President Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to stop complying with the nuclear deal.
EU chief negotiator on Iran nuclear deal briefly detained by German police
PROFILE: Late UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
'For now, Turkey's view on Finland, Sweden joining NATO not positive': Erdogan
Fragile nature of stable coins accelerates calls for regulation: Fitch
Turkey summons French diplomat after attack on Paris Consulate General
Death toll rises to six in chemical plant blast in Slovenia