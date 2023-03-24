|
Ad
Ad
World

EU condemns Russia's 'illegal threat' against International Criminal Court

'Any retaliatory measure against those involved in work of ICC is unacceptable,' says EU foreign policy chief

09:49 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
AA
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

The EU on Thursday condemned Moscow's threat against the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the issuance of a war crimes arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.


"The European Union condemns the illegal threat by a high-ranking Russian representative to use force against the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its host country, the Netherlands," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.


"It also deplores the measures announced by Russia against the ICC Prosecutor and Judges involved in the issuance of arrest warrants against Russian representatives," Borrell added.


Reaffirming the EU's "full" support for the ICC, he said: "Any retaliatory measure against those involved in the work of the ICC is unacceptable."


He underscored that the ICC must be able to work independently and impartially in leading the fight against impunity.


The EU remains committed to defending the court from "any outside interference aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice," he said.


The ICC voiced concern on Wednesday after a threat of launching hypersonic missiles at the war crimes tribunal in The Hague by Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council.


On Monday, Medvedev said it is "quite possible to imagine a hypersonic missile being fired from the North Sea from a Russian ship at The Hague courthouse."


"Look carefully to the sky," he added.


The Friday-issued ICC arrest order for Putin charges the Russian president with the wrongful deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children as it is a war crime.

#EU
#Josep Borrell
#Russia
#International Criminal Court
#Vladimir Putin
25 gün önce
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.