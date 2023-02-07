|
EU conference starts with silence honoring losses in Türkiye earthquakes

EU foreign policy chief expresses condolences, commends rescue workers after ‘terrible catastrophe’

13:17 . 7/02/2023 Tuesday
AA
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell

By the request of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the EU diplomatic service’s conference on disinformation started on Tuesday with a minute of silence honoring the losses in earthquakes that hit Türkiye and Syria.


Borrell started his keynote speech by grieving for the “terrible catastrophe” in Türkiye and Syria at the European External Action Service conference titled Beyond Disinformation: EU Responses to the Threat of Foreign Information Manipulation.


“You have to remember the victims and the brave rescue workers who are still working around the clock to find the survivors,” Borrell said.


He called on the audience to start the event with a “minute of silence for those who have passed away and for the people who are working there.”


After the pause, Borrell said he talked on Monday to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.


In a slightly emotional comment, the EU foreign policy chief also revealed that he thinks a lot about “the people who are trapped under the rubbles.”


At least 3,432 people were killed and 21,103 others were injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted the southern part of the country, according to latest figures by the country’s disaster agency on Tuesday.


The earthquakes were also felt in several countries in the region, including Lebanon and Syria.


Twenty-seven rescue teams with over 1,150 people from 19 countries have been sent to Türkiye via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

