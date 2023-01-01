EU Council chief travels to Kyiv to meet Zelenskyy

|
European Council President Charles Michel
European Council President Charles Michel is on his way to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday.
In a video posted on Twitter, Michel said that he is traveling to Kyiv for meetings with the Ukrainian president, the prime minister and lawmakers.
He said that the Ukrainians "need and deserve our support."
He said he will discuss with Zelenskyy " the concrete measures we can develop in order to make sure they are stronger and more powerful."