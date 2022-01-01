EU discusses energy crisis, economy as war continues

File photo
Europe is facing a deepening energy crisis, partly because of the Russia-Ukraine war, as Moscow has suspended the supplies of natural gas in response to economic sanctions by the West.
As a result, European governments are trying to diversify their supplies, and introduce measures to reduce demand and save energy.
EU leaders convened in Brussels on Thursday to find a joint solution to tackle the crisis.
According to a statement, the European Council will discuss Ukraine, energy, economic issues and external relations during the two-day summit.
This meeting follows an informal session held in Prague on Oct. 7, during which EU leaders discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and the impact it is having on the energy crisis and the economy in Europe.
- France
Strikes at nuclear power plants in France have affected 12 of the country's 18 nuclear power plants, raising fears that the country's energy crisis will worsen.
Employees at the Chooz-B nuclear power plant in Ardennes city have also joined the strikes that started two weeks ago, causing a reduction in energy production and delays to reactor maintenance.
Negotiations on salary increases between France's main energy provider, EDF, and labor unions have not yet yielded any results.
- Germany
If Germany does not reduce its energy consumption by 30%, the country's energy supply will not be secure, and its goal of climate neutrality by 2045 will also be in jeopardy, according to a study by the government-funded Copernicus Project Ariadne.
During the presentation of the study in Berlin on Thursday, Gunnar Luderer, the vice director of the Ariadne project, said: "30% of pre-crisis gas consumption needs to come down."
"We can also use this to limit gas prices and remaining import dependencies to a tolerable level," he added.
This is the only way Germany can secure its energy sovereignty in the short term and "increase its geopolitical resilience again," he said.
- France, Portugal, Spain agree on new energy corridor
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Thursday that Spain, Portugal, and France have reached an agreement to increase energy connections.
For months, Spain, and Portugal have been trying to pressure France to agree to help build the MidCat pipeline, which would connect Spain and France over the Pyrenees mountains.
However, Sanchez announced that the three nations agreed to substitute the MidCat with a submarine pipeline connecting Barcelona and Marseille. The pipeline would be able to transport natural gas and hydrogen.
Sanchez said the trilateral agreement to boost energy connections will be compatible with the energy transition and allow Spain to use its substantial liquified natural gas infrastructure to help satisfy Europe’s energy needs.
