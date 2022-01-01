File photo
EU energy ministers gathered on Friday to adopt measures to reduce the soaring energy prices.
“We are in a war, and the decisive battle will be this winter,” Jozef Sikela, Czech deputy prime minister, told reporters on the way to the extraordinary meeting he convened on behalf of the Czech presidency of the Council of the European Union.
He stressed the bloc has to act immediately to “tackle extremely high energy prices” for the sake of European households and businesses.
Sikela expects the EU energy ministers to reach a political agreement during the meeting on three measures proposed by the European Commission two weeks ago.
The crisis action would include reducing electricity demand in peak hours, capping the profit of companies that produce electricity at low costs, such as nuclear or renewable energy, and a solidarity contribution from fossil fuel producers.
Sikela also explained that the EU executive body is likely to present soon new texts on reducing gas prices and bringing "immediate relief for industries" which ministers can adopt at another emergency meeting.
However, the price cap on exported gas, demanded by 15 EU countries, including France, Spain and Italy, is not on the official agenda of the meeting, Sikela said, asserting that ministers can nevertheless discuss the topic.
During the second part of the reunions, the ministers of Sweden, Denmark and Germany will brief their colleagues on the damages to the Nord Stream pipelines.
The EU must be prepared to a “robust, united response” in the face of “deliberate” attacks on its energy infrastructure, Sikela said.
EU energy ministers to adopt emergency measures against price crisis
EU urges stricter visa procedure, border check for Russian citizens
US secretary of state to travel to Colombia, Chile, Peru next week
Economic importance of 4 Ukrainian regions joining Russia
EU member states reject illegal annexation of Ukrainian regions
'Energy crisis threatens Switzerland's drinking water supplies'