EU FMs to take 'important decision' on Ukraine military training mission

AA Monday 13:37, 14 November 2022
EU foreign ministers are expected to give the green light for a Ukrainian military training mission at a meeting in Brussels on Monday.
The ministers will take “an important decision” regarding the launch of a training mission for some 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters.
Hailing Russia’s retreat from Kherson as “very good news,” he emphasized the need for the international community to continue supporting Ukraine.
On the possibility of new sanctions against Russia, Borrell said there are no such measures on the bloc’s immediate agenda.
The situation in the Western Balkans and Iran will also be discussed at the EU foreign ministers’ meeting, he added.
According to Borrell, Ukraine will be the main focus during Tuesday’s meeting of EU defense ministers.
