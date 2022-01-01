EU imposes sanctions on Iranian individuals, entities over death of Mahsa Amini

File photo
EU on Monday sanctioned 11 Iranian individuals and four entities, including the country's Morality Police over their role in the death of Mahsa Amini and the violent response to the recent demonstrations.
Iran’s Morality Police and two of its key figures Mohammad Rostami and Hajahmad Mirzaei, Iranian Law Enforcement Forces, as well as a number of its local chiefs, were Monday's designations, the European Council said in a statement.
It added that the EU also lists Issa Zarepour, the country's information and communications technology minister, for his responsibility in the internet shutdown.
"The measures imposed today consist of a travel ban and an asset freeze. In addition, EU citizens and companies are forbidden from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities. The Iran human rights sanctions regime also includes a ban on exports to Iran of equipment which might be used for internal repression and of equipment for monitoring telecommunications," the statement noted.
Reiterating that the bloc and its member states condemn the "widespread and disproportionate use of force" against protesters, it underlined that Iranian people have the right to peacefully protest.
"The EU expects Iran to immediately stop the violent crackdown against peaceful protesters, to free those detained, and to ensure the free flow of information, including internet access," it added.
The Council highlighted that the death of Mahsa Amini "must be" investigated and any proven responsible for her death "must be" held accountable.
Iran has found itself in the midst of mass protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody last month.
Amini died on Sept. 16 under mysterious circumstances after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's Islamic dress code.
Iranian officials have attempted to cast Amini's death as the result of a heart attack she suffered while in custody, but that explanation has fallen flat with protesters and her family saying she was brutally beaten to death.
EU imposes sanctions on Iranian individuals, entities over death of Mahsa Amini
Ukrainian lawmaker submits draft resolution on breaking ties with Iran
Lebanon accuses Israeli gunboat of violating its waters
Russian court upholds nine-year sentence to opposition politician Navalny
Neo-Nazi group that attacked Madrid mosque on trial for inciting hatred
Nearly 3M tickets sold for 2022 FIFA World Cup