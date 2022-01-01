EU invites Türkiye to 1st meeting of European Political Community

Heads of state from the 27 EU member states and 17 European countries -- Türkiye, the UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova and Georgia -- are invited to participate.



The European Political Community is a platform for political coordination for European countries across the continent, aiming to “bring together leaders from European countries on an equal footing and in a spirit of unity, ideally once or twice a year,” said the official.