news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
World
EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
With adoption of resolution, MEPs want to prepare ground for Russian government, president to be held accountable
AA  Wednesday 15:23, 23 November 2022
File photo

File photo

The European Parliament on Wednesday recognized Russia as "a state sponsor of terrorism."

During the Strasbourg plenary session, MEPs voted in favor of a resolution naming "Russia a state sponsor of terrorism."

A total of 494 MEPs voted in favor of the decision and 58 against, while 44 abstained.

"In its war against Ukraine the Russian military has intensified its strikes on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, hospitals, medical facilities, schools, and shelters -- violating international law and international humanitarian law in the process," according to the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, by declaring Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism," members want to prepare the ground for President Vladimir Putin and his government to be held accountable for these crimes before an international tribunal.

#EU
#Russia
#Terrorism
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'

yeniSafak

Pro-Russian literature, forged documents found during raids on Ukrainian Orthodox Church buildings: Security service

yeniSafak

Türkiye condemns attacks on civilians as twin blasts rock West Jerusalem

yeniSafak

Ukraine's Zelenskyy welcomes EU lawmakers' decision to recognize Russia as ‘state sponsor of terrorism'

yeniSafak

Man injured after jumping from balcony during earthquake in Türkiye

yeniSafak

Scotland cannot hold 2nd independence referendum without UK government's approval, top court rules