With adoption of resolution, MEPs want to prepare ground for Russian government, president to be held accountable
AA Wednesday 15:23, 23 November 2022
The European Parliament on Wednesday recognized Russia as "a state sponsor of terrorism."
During the Strasbourg plenary session, MEPs voted in favor of a resolution naming "Russia a state sponsor of terrorism."
A total of 494 MEPs voted in favor of the decision and 58 against, while 44 abstained.
"In its war against Ukraine the Russian military has intensified its strikes on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, hospitals, medical facilities, schools, and shelters -- violating international law and international humanitarian law in the process," according to the European Parliament.
Meanwhile, by declaring Russia "a state sponsor of terrorism," members want to prepare the ground for President Vladimir Putin and his government to be held accountable for these crimes before an international tribunal.
EU lawmakers declare Russia 'state sponsor of terrorism'
