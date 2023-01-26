|
EU looks forward to maintaining 'positive momentum' in ties with Israel: Von der Leyen

European Commission chief, Israeli president discuss support to Ukraine, promoting peace in Middle East

11:34 . 26/01/2023 Thursday
AA
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union looks forward to maintaining a "positive momentum" in its relations with Israel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.


"We look forward to maintaining a positive momentum in EU-Israel relations, I told (Israeli President) Isaac Herzog," Von der Leyen said on Twitter about their meeting in Brussels. "We discussed the need for sustained support to Ukraine and work to promote peace in the Middle East."


She said they also talked about the importance of fostering Jewish life in the EU ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day.


Jan. 27 – the date when the notorious Auschwitz concentration camp was liberated by the Soviet army – is designated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day by the UN General Assembly to commemorate more than 6 million Jews who were massacred during World War II.


For his part, Herzog, in a tweet, thanked von der Leyen for her "longstanding personal commitment to fighting antisemitism."


Israel and EU relations are based on shared history and values, and are reflected in "our deep cooperation in so many fields," he said.


"The Iranian threat to the stability of the Middle East and world order, Iran's pursuit of nuclear weapons, and challenges such as the climate crisis and energy require us to work to strengthen our economies and deepen our ties. The Israel-EU alliance is critical to this effort," the Israeli leader added.


Tehran on Wednesday announced sanctions against dozens of individuals and entities affiliated with the EU. The action came two days after the 27-member bloc imposed sanctions on more than 30 Iranian officials and organizations, including units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, for crackdown on protesters during months of unrest in Iran.

