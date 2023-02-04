EU officially supports Ukrainian Peace Formula, says Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the EU officially supports a Ukrainian Peace Formula.





He noted that Ukraine's integration process with the EU continues and was the main topic discussed at a Ukraine-EU summit.





"We have quite specific agreements with our partners on how Ukraine will become even closer to the EU," said Zelenskyy. "We have preserved Ukrainian freedom. We're protecting the values of Ukraine. And we will achieve the goals of our state to be part of Europe."





Emphasizing that the EU also supported a 10-point peace formula prepared by Ukraine last year to end the war, he said: "The EU officially supported the Ukrainian peace formula today. This was recorded in the final declaration of the summit," he said.





Zelenskyy noted that the US decided to provide additional military aid to his country, including long-range rockets launched from the ground and he thanked US President Joe Biden for his support for Ukraine.



















