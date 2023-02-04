|
World

EU officially supports Ukrainian Peace Formula, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian president says EU backs 10-point peace formula prepared by Ukraine in 202 to end war

09:39 . 4/02/2023 Saturday
AA
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the EU officially supports a Ukrainian Peace Formula.


He noted that Ukraine's integration process with the EU continues and was the main topic discussed at a Ukraine-EU summit.


"We have quite specific agreements with our partners on how Ukraine will become even closer to the EU," said Zelenskyy. "We have preserved Ukrainian freedom. We're protecting the values of Ukraine. And we will achieve the goals of our state to be part of Europe."


Emphasizing that the EU also supported a 10-point peace formula prepared by Ukraine last year to end the war, he said: "The EU officially supported the Ukrainian peace formula today. This was recorded in the final declaration of the summit," he said.


Zelenskyy noted that the US decided to provide additional military aid to his country, including long-range rockets launched from the ground and he thanked US President Joe Biden for his support for Ukraine.






#EU
#Volodymyr Zelenskyy
#Ukrainian Peace Formula
15 hours ago
default-profile-img
EU officially supports Ukrainian Peace Formula, says Zelenskyy
Major accident causes power outage in Ukraine’s Odesa
Russia says EU-Ukraine summit confirms support for Kyiv just to serve West’s ‘hegemonic aspirations’
Italy's right-wing coalition prioritizes irregular migration, energy in foreign policy
Egypt's Suez Canal denies contracting Israeli company to manage its services
Mosaics displayed in Hatay shed light on history
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.