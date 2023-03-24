EU Parliament’s committee okays visa liberalization for Kosovo

A European Parliament committee on Thursday approved to grant visa-free travel to the citizens of Kosovo for short stays.





“With 47 votes in favor, 8 against, and 4 abstaining, the committee gave its green light for the final adoption of the legislation, which will allow citizens of Kosovo to travel to the EU” without a visa, the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs said in a statement.





The new rules are expected to enter into force in 2024 and will let Kosovo passport holders travel to the EU without a visa for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period.





Earlier this month, EU ministers in charge of home affairs gave the green light for visa liberalization.



