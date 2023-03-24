EU Parliament’s committee okays visa liberalization for Kosovo

File photo
A European Parliament committee on Thursday approved to grant visa-free travel to the citizens of Kosovo for short stays.
“With 47 votes in favor, 8 against, and 4 abstaining, the committee gave its green light for the final adoption of the legislation, which will allow citizens of Kosovo to travel to the EU” without a visa, the European Parliament Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs said in a statement.
The new rules are expected to enter into force in 2024 and will let Kosovo passport holders travel to the EU without a visa for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period.
Earlier this month, EU ministers in charge of home affairs gave the green light for visa liberalization.
The European Parliament’s plenary session has yet to officially adopt the visa waiver but it will only be a formality after the endorsement of the civil liberties committee and the deal between EU institutions reached in December.