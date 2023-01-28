EU says attacks on diplomatic missions 'unacceptable' after Azerbaijan Embassy attacked in Tehran

The EU on Friday called attacks on diplomatic missions "unacceptable" following a deadly assault on the Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the victim, we wish a quick recovery to the wounded and hope for a full investigation and accountability," said European Commission spokesman Peter Stano as he expressed condolences to the people of Azerbaijan.





An armed assailant stormed the embassy in Tehran early Friday with an automatic weapon, said officials.





The attack took place at around 8.30 a.m. local time when the gunman opened fire at the picket of embassy guards in northern Tehran, according to sources.





The attacker was immediately arrested by security forces, Tehran’s police chief Hossein Rahimi told reporters, confirming the death of one person.







