EU says situation in West Bank ‘very fragile’ amid Israeli raids

The European Union delegation to the Palestinians on Wednesday termed the situation in the West Bank as “very fragile” amid daily Israeli military raids in the occupied territory.
Four Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli army fire on Wednesday in clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin following an Israeli military raid in the area, according to the Health Ministry.
The EU delegation said it deplores “the loss of life and alarmed by the spike in violence today (Wednesday) in Jenin following ISF (Israeli security forces) incursions with several Palestinians killed and at least 40 injured.”
“All parties must exercise maximum restraint in the use of lethal force to prevent the loss of life and avoid fueling further tensions in the West Bank in an already very fragile situation,” it added.
The EU delegation stressed that “violence should cease immediately.”
According to Palestinian figures, more than 140 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territories since the beginning of this year.
