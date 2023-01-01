|
World
EU to disburse 1st €3B of macro-financial aid to Ukraine
Helping Ukraine meet financing needs to face Russia is 'crucial and urgent,' says EU chief
15:45 . 16/01/2023 Pazartesi
AA
European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen

The first €3 billion (about $3.25 billion) tranche of a €18 billion macro-financial aid package that the EU earmarked for Ukraine last month will be disbursed on Tuesday, the bloc announced.

"Helping Ukraine meet its financing needs to face the Russian aggression is both crucial and urgent," European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen said Monday on Twitter.


"The Commission is acting with utmost speed and determination," Von der Leyen said, adding that the first €3 billion of the promised funds would be disbursed on Tuesday.


On Dec. 10, 2022, the European Council adopted the assistance package, aiming to enable the EU to financially help Ukraine in 2023 with €18 billion. The decision was later approved by the European Parliament on Dec. 14.


In line with a proposal by the European Commission, the money will be used to support essential public services, including hospitals and schools, and provide housing for relocated people, as well as the restoration of critical infrastructure destroyed by Russia, the European Parliament said.

#Ukraine
#EU
#Ursula von der Leyen
1 saat önce
default-profile-img
EU to disburse 1st €3B of macro-financial aid to Ukraine
Azerbaijan not only meets own energy needs, but exports crude, gas, electricity: Aliyev
Dozens of patients die in French emergency units for want of timely treatment
Teachers in Scotland launch 16-day rolling strike as pay rise talks fail
Palestinian child dies of wounds from Israeli raid
Global economic slowdown likely to force workers to take lower quality jobs: UN labor agency
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.