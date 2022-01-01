EU urges renewal of Black Sea grain deal before it expires

Borrell also said that Western Balkans countries are feeling the immediate damaging impact of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.



''We are facing the most serious, the most dangerous crisis since 2013 – of the last 10 years. Both parties – both parties -- need to urgently show readiness to find a way forward to lower these tensions. It is not acceptable for either party to violate or ignore their dialogue obligations,'' he said as tensions continue to soar over a longstanding row over license plates between Kosovo and Serbia.



He said that chief negotiators will start working on the next steps starting from tonight as the Kosovo side is already arriving.