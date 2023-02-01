|
'Europe endangered with ‘hysteria and hatred' amid Moscow-Kyiv war: Croatian president

Zoran Milanovic says Croatia, international community annexed Kosovo from Serbia' like Russia did with Crimea

10:10 . 1/02/2023 Çarşamba
AA
Croatian President Zoran Milanovic on Monday criticized recent decisions by European countries that are preparing to send weapons to Ukraine.


"A war based on a treaty against a nuclear power, like Russia, cannot be won. Europe is endangered within the framework of hysteria and hatred," Milanovic told Croatian media during his visit to Petrinje.


He said Russia is an extremely dangerous country and Europe, which is preparing to send weapons to Ukraine, is endangered.


Concerning the Moscow-Kyiv war and similarities between Crimea and Kosovo, Milanovic said the international community and Croatia annexed Kosovo and took it from Serbia.


"We and the international community did that,” he said. “Unfortunately, this is a painful fact and a danger. We annexed Kosovo. We and the international community. It was taken from Serbia. Who made it but us? Have we recognized Kosovo? It's not annexation, it's expropriation. What is it called? Extraction.”


"Likewise, Crimea will never be Ukraine again. That's what the leading German generals are saying," he added.


Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states, including the US, the UK, France, Germany and Türkiye recognizing it as a separate autonomous country from its neighbor. But Belgrade continues to regard it as its territory.



