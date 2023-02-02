|
World

European Commission appoints new coordinator to combat anti-Muslim hatred, discrimination

Marion Lalisse assumes position that previously had been vacant for 18 months

12:10 . 2/02/2023 Thursday
AA
File photo

File photo

The European Commission has appointed a new EU coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred and discrimination, a position that has been vacant for 18 months.

"The European Commission has appointed Marion Lalisse as the new coordinator for the fight against hatred against Muslims," the commission said Wednesday in a statement.


Lalisse will work with member states, European institutions, civil society, and academia to "strengthen measures taken to combat hatred against Muslims."


"In her new role, the Coordinator will be the main point of contact for organizations active in this field within the EU," the statement said.


Lalisse said on Twitter that she is "honoured" to be appointed to this role, calling her mission "an important topic that requires our joint efforts and commitment."

#European Commission
#Muslim
#Marion Lalisse
2 hours ago
default-profile-img
European Commission appoints new coordinator to combat anti-Muslim hatred, discrimination
Greece, Italy face persisting drug shortages
Peshawar suicide bomber was in police uniform, say police
Australia likely to announce its future submarine plans in US next month
Iran blames Israel for Isfahan drone attack, threatens reprisal
Strange ice balls cover beach in Finland, astonishing onlookers
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.