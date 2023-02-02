European Commission appoints new coordinator to combat anti-Muslim hatred, discrimination

The European Commission has appointed a new EU coordinator on combating anti-Muslim hatred and discrimination, a position that has been vacant for 18 months.

"The European Commission has appointed Marion Lalisse as the new coordinator for the fight against hatred against Muslims," the commission said Wednesday in a statement.





Lalisse will work with member states, European institutions, civil society, and academia to "strengthen measures taken to combat hatred against Muslims."





"In her new role, the Coordinator will be the main point of contact for organizations active in this field within the EU," the statement said.



