European leaders celebrate Lula’s victory in Brazil election

File photo
Several European leaders welcomed Luiz Inacio “Lula” da Silva’s victory in the Brazilian presidential election, with congratulatory messages pouring in on Monday.
Lula won against incumbent leader Jair Bolosonaro on Sunday, with a nail-biting 50.9% of the vote.
While Bolsonaro has yet to concede or recognize Lula’s win, many European leaders are enthusiastic that this will open a new era for their relations with Brazil.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Lula’s election “opens a new page in the history of Brazil,” adding that the two nations “will join forces to meet our many common challenges and rebuild the bond of friendship between our two countries.”
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Brazilians chose “progress and hope” in electing Lula.
“We’ll work together for social justice, equality and against climate change,” said the left-wing Spanish leader.
“I look forward to our work together in the coming years with great enthusiasm,” said Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, highlighting a new era in bilateral relations and global cooperation.
New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed his eagerness to work with Lula.
“I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet’s natural resources and promoting democratic values,” he tweeted.
For her part, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted Brazil’s role in significant global challenges such as food security, trade and climate change.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he looked forward to “close and trusting cooperation with Brazil, especially on questions of trade and climate protection.”
After the win, Lula promised to usher in a new era of “peace, love and hope.” He also vowed that Brazil would resume its role in fighting climate change, protecting biodiversity and stopping the deforestation of the Amazon.
Meanwhile, the EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell said the election was conducted in an “effective and transparent manner … demonstrating once again the strength of Brazil’s institutions and its democracy,” as the question of whether Bolsonaro will accept the election results remains open.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also joined the chorus of leaders congratulating Lula, tweeting that he “trusted in an active collaboration … to ensure democracy, peace, security, and prosperity in Ukraine, Brazil and worldwide!”
While Brazil under Bolsonaro remained “neutral” on the Ukraine war, Lula has also avoided adopting a hawkish stance towards Russia.
According to the Russian news agency TASS, President Vladimir Putin sent his “heartfelt congratulations” to Lula, adding that he expects “our joint efforts will ensure further development of constructive Russia-Brazil cooperation in all areas.”
By midday on Monday, far-right European leaders including Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki and Hungary’s Viktor Orban had, like Bolsonaro, remained publicly silent on the results of the presidential runoff.
Italy’s Georgia Meloni, however, sent Lula her congratulations on Monday morning, later than many of the other European leaders.
“Italy and Brazil will continue to work together in the name of the historic friendship between our peoples and to face the common challenges that await us,” she said.
On the other hand, Lula’s victory was applauded by Greek leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras.
“Your victory against the far-right, despite all obstacles, is a victory for democracy/social justice and the struggle of left-wing amp; progressive forces around the world,” he tweeted.
European leaders celebrate Lula’s victory in Brazil election
Ukrainians hide in bunkers as fighting rages in east
Erdogan condemns 'vile, treacherous' attack in Somalia
Ghana is in economic crisis, admits President Akufo-Addo
Warsaw, Seoul sign pact to build nuclear plant in Poland
Ukraine conflict, other crises spur decline in global labor markets: ILO report