European Parliament calls for sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik
Resolution adopted at European Parliament calls for sanctions against ‘destabilizing actors’ in Bosnia and Herzegovina
10:35 . 19/01/2023 Perşembe
AA
The European Parliament on Wednesday called for the introduction of sanctions against Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.


“The EP reiterates its call for the adoption of targeted sanctions against destabilizing actors in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BH), including those who threaten its sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially Milorad Dodik,” said a resolution adopted by the European Parliament.


The resolution was passed by a vote of 407-92, with 142 abstentions.


Dodik, president of Republika Srpska, the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said that European Parliament can vote on anything but that not all of it is useful or appropriate.


He said the policy of sanctioning instead of a policy of dialogue and understanding others and differences has unfortunately appeared in the European Parliament as well.


“Nobody suffered due to my policies. The European path was not brought into question, nor its territorial integrity, so I’m curious what inspired the Euro parliamentarians to propose such a measure,'' said Dodik.


The resolution also expressed concern about the timing, content, and manner of changes to Bosnia's electoral law and the Constitution, which were initiated by the high representative of Bosnia and Herzegovina.


High Representative Christian Schmidt is set to meet the members of the European Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee on Jan. 24.

#European Parliament
#sanctions
#Milorad Dodik
#Bosnian Serb
