European Parliament to vote on resolution naming Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Voting will take place on Nov. 23, says EP spokesperson
AA  Saturday 10:49, 19 November 2022
European Parliament will vote on a resolution on Nov. 23 that will designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” a parliament spokesperson said Friday.

“On Wednesday, members will be voting on a resolution dubbing Russia a country sponsor for terrorism given massive step up of Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine,” said Delphine Colard during a press briefing.

A parliament statement on Thursday said Russia “has intensified its strikes on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, hospitals, medical facilities, schools and shelters - violating international law and international humanitarian law in the process.”

“By declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, MEPs want to prepare the ground for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his government to be held accountable for these crimes before an international tribunal,” it added.

