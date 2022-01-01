European Parliament to vote on resolution naming Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Voting will take place on Nov. 23, says EP spokesperson
AA Saturday 10:49, 19 November 2022
File photo
#European Parliament
#Russia
#terrorism
File photo
European Parliament will vote on a resolution on Nov. 23 that will designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism,” a parliament spokesperson said Friday.
“On Wednesday, members will be voting on a resolution dubbing Russia a country sponsor for terrorism given massive step up of Russian attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine,” said Delphine Colard during a press briefing.
A parliament statement on Thursday said Russia “has intensified its strikes on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, hospitals, medical facilities, schools and shelters - violating international law and international humanitarian law in the process.”
“By declaring Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, MEPs want to prepare the ground for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his government to be held accountable for these crimes before an international tribunal,” it added.
European Parliament to vote on resolution naming Russia ‘state sponsor of terrorism’
Ukrainians face power outage in Odesa
Filipino baby girl becomes world's 8 billionth person
Bulgaria detains five for suspected complicity in Istanbul terror attack
Heavy coat of snow blankets Ukrainian capital Kyiv
'Türkiye brands itself with proactive stance in global crises': Official
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.