“We agreed that we must condemn such barbarism and the inhumane treatment of Ukrainian citizens, whatever the economic consequences that European citizens may feel. Southeast European countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, are well aware of where democracy and human rights stand. We Europeans are aware of the dangers emanating from Russia. That's why we need to build European security. Our soldiers have already served in the field of peacekeeping. We hope that we will not need to cooperate on the defense of Europe,'' said Podzic.