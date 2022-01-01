Explosion at illegal oil refinery in Nigeria kills 10
AA Monday 11:51, 09 May 2022
Many people also wounded in incident in Abia state
At least 10 people were killed in southeastern Nigeria following an explosion at an illegal oil refinery, local reports said Sunday.
The reports said the incident took place in the Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State and that many others were injured.
There are plenty of illegal oil refineries in oil-rich Nigeria despite efforts by the government, which recently said the country lost some 200,000 barrels on a daily basis due to oil theft and vandalism.
In April, 109 people died as other blasts struck refineries in Rivers and Imo states.
