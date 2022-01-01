Explosions due to missile strikes reported in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

File photo
Explosions shook the Kharkiv region in Ukraine early on Friday in a fresh wave of Russian missile and drone strikes, local authorities said.
"Three people were injured as a result of the second attack by the Russians in the Kyivskyi district," Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
"Again they hit the Kyivskyi region. Preliminary information shows no destruction, casualties and victims," Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said earlier on Telegram.
Previously, missiles were reported to have struck other parts of the region, resulting in the injury of six people.
"Today at around 8 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Kharkiv. Hits were recorded at an industrial infrastructure facility in the Kyivskyi district of the city. All emergency services are on site," Synyehubov said.
Six people were injured during the attack and that efforts were ongoing to clarify information on material damage and victims, he added.
He also said that the cities of Kupyansk and Vovchansk, as well as settlements in the Kupyansk, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Bohodukhiv districts, were shelled by Russian forces on Thursday.
Amid the strikes, air alerts were sounded in the capital Kyiv and the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, and Poltava regions on Thursday.
Provincial governors issued warnings through messages published on Telegram, urging locals to take shelter.
