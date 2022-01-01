World
Extreme heat kills 25 in India's western state of Maharashtra
Various parts of state reeling under temperatures ranging from 42-46 degrees Celsius

At least 25 people have died of heat stroke in India’s western state of Maharashtra since the end of March, officials said Tuesday.

Various parts of state are reeling under temperatures ranging from 42-46 degrees Celsius (107.6-114.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

The highest number of deaths, at 15, were reported in the Vidarbha region, with six in the Marathwada region and four in northern Maharashtra, according to official figures. A total of 381 cases of heat stroke have been registered in the state.

“The post-mortem reports of six people have confirmed that they have died of heat stroke. We have yet to receive reports on the remaining 19 people,” said an official.

Dr. Pradeep Awate, the state’s surveillance officer said: “Several areas of the state are encountering the most extreme summer in decades.”

Chandrapur district remained the worst affected due to heat waves with temperature close to 46 degree Celsius.

Temperatures in various states including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Delhi have recorded unprecedented high temperatures this year. In March, average maximum temperatures in the month were the highest in 122 years.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that temperatures in various states in the last few weeks remained 3-6 Celsius above normal.

IMD has predicted that temperatures may touch 47 Celsius in central India in the next few days.

