Far-right suspects go on trial for plotting to assassinate French president
13 defendants may face up to 10-year prison term if found guilty for planning to stab Emmanuel Macron
15:55 . 17/01/2023 Salı
File photo

More than a dozen of members of a French far-right group on Tuesday went on trial for plotting to assassinate President Emmanuel Macron.

The suspects, who are members of the Facebook group "Les Barjols," are accused of planning to stab Macron in 2018 during his visit to Charleville-Mezieres in northeastern France, radio broadcaster Francebleu reported.


The defendants – 11 men and two women – will appear in the correctional court of Paris. They may face up to a 10-year prison term if found guilty.


Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a retired man who was among the administrators of the Facebook group, has been put under the surveillance of French intelligence.


His discussions with other group members helped the authorities reveal the plan to stab the president with a ceramic knife, which cannot be easily detected at the security checkpoints.


French police arrested 14 suspects involved in the plan.


Les Barjols is a group created in 2017 with far-right and nationalist orientations. Members of the group aspired to "knock the government by force," dreaming of a "military putsch" against the Elysee Palace, Francebleu added, referring to the investigation.

#Emmanuel Macron
#France
#Elysee Palace
