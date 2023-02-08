Fire breaks out at US drone factory in Latvia

A fire broke out at a US drone factory in Latvia, according to local media on Tuesday.





The fire broke out at Edge Autonomy's drone factory that reportedly produces drones for Ukraine’s military and NATO allies, daily LSM reported.





Citing Latvia's State Fire and Rescue Service (VUGD), the report said firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.





"A high-hazard fire has broken out at a production plant, creating a lot of smoke which can harm human health. VUGD brigades are working on the extinguishing of the fire," said VUGD on Twitter.



