|
World

First Citizens Bank purchases Silicon Valley Bank's deposits, loans

Former SVB branches to open as First Citizens Bank on Monday, says Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

13:49 . 27/03/2023 Monday
AA
File photo

File photo

First Citizens Bank has agreed to buy Silicon Valley Bank's (SVB) deposits and loans, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced on Monday.


Seventeen former branches of SVB will open as First–Citizens Bank amp; Trust Company on Monday, a FDIC statement said.


It said that SVB had some $167 billion in total assets and about $119 billion in total deposits as of March 10, adding that First Citizens Bank will Purchase around $72 billion of SVB’s assets at a discount of $16.5 billion.


The statement said: "Approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets will remain in the receivership for disposition by the FDIC.


"In addition, the FDIC received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares, Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina, common stock with a potential value of up to $500 million."


Earlier this month, SVB sold its bond portfolio worth $21 billion at a loss of $1.8 billion to meet its customers' cash demand. Then federal regulators stepped in and shut the bank down.

#First Citizens Bank
#Silicon Valley
#SVB
4 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Biden taps female admiral to lead US Navy in historic first