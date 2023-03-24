|
First hijab-wearing judge takes oath to join bench at US Court in New Jersey

Syrian-origin attorney Nadia Kahf takes oath of office with her hand on Quran, report local media

12:57 . 24/03/2023 Cuma
US attorney Nadia Kahf has been appointed to the New Jersey Superior Court, becoming the first hijab-wearing judge on the bench, local media reported.


Kahf, a Syrian-origin family law and immigration attorney from the township of Wayne, took the oath of office on Thursday with her hand on a copy of the Quran, the Muslim holy book, according to local news website North Jersey.


She will serve as a Passaic County Superior Court judge after New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy nominated her a year ago, according to local media.


Though Kahf is not the first Muslim woman to serve as a state judge, she is the first to wear a hijab on the bench.


Since 2003, she has sat on the board of the New Jersey chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim civil rights organization where Kahf now serves as chairwoman.


She is also the legal adviser to Wafa House, a nonprofit domestic violence and social services agency based in the city of Clifton, and chairwoman of the Islamic Center of Passaic County.

