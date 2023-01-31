Former head of Montenegro's National Security Agency to run for president

The former head of Montenegro's National Security Agency (ANB) announced Monday that he will run for president in elections to be held in March.





Dejan Vuksic said at a press conference in the capital Podgorica that he is against reactionary structures.





"Our priority will be peace between Christian Serbs and Montenegrins," said Vuksic, who is one of the leaders of the Christian Democratic Movement (DHP).





Montenegro will hold presidential elections on March 19, Parliament Speaker Danijela Djurovic announced Monday.





The current mandate of President Milo Đukanović began on May 20, 2018 with the swearing-in of the members of the parliament.





A candidate needs a majority of more than 50% of the vote in the first round to win.





If no candidate wins a majority, the race will narrow to the top two in a runoff after two weeks.





The president of Montenegro is elected for five years.



