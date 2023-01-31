|
World

Former head of Montenegro's National Security Agency to run for president

Dejan Vuksic says he is against reactionary structures in country

09:58 . 31/01/2023 Salı
AA
Dejan Vuksic, who is one of the leaders of the Christian Democratic Movement (DHP)

Dejan Vuksic, who is one of the leaders of the Christian Democratic Movement (DHP)

The former head of Montenegro's National Security Agency (ANB) announced Monday that he will run for president in elections to be held in March.


Dejan Vuksic said at a press conference in the capital Podgorica that he is against reactionary structures.


"Our priority will be peace between Christian Serbs and Montenegrins," said Vuksic, who is one of the leaders of the Christian Democratic Movement (DHP).


Montenegro will hold presidential elections on March 19, Parliament Speaker Danijela Djurovic announced Monday.


The current mandate of President Milo Đukanović began on May 20, 2018 with the swearing-in of the members of the parliament.


A candidate needs a majority of more than 50% of the vote in the first round to win.


If no candidate wins a majority, the race will narrow to the top two in a runoff after two weeks.


The president of Montenegro is elected for five years.


No less than 60 days and no more than 90 days can pass from the day of calling the elections to the day of holding them for the president of Montenegro.

#Montenegro
#Dejan Vuksic
#Vuksic
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Former head of Montenegro's National Security Agency to run for president
Swedes criticize recent provocations against Türkiye, Islam
Muslims in Berlin decry lack of burial places, demand urgent solution
1st batch of Bradley combat vehicles on way to Ukraine: US military
Türkiye expects to welcome 60M foreign tourists this year
Belgium to shut down 2nd nuclear reactor
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.