Four Palestinians injured by Israel forces dispersing anti-settlement rallies
Israeli forces fire rubber-coated bullets, teargas at demonstrators in occupied West Bank
AA  Friday 16:47, 04 November 2022
File photo

 At least four Palestinian demonstrators were injured on Friday by Israeli forces dispersing anti-settlement rallies in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli police were intervening in the Palestinian rallies near the northern villages of Kafr Qaddoum, Beit Dajan, and Beita, according to Anadolu Agency's reporter on the ground.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets on the demonstrators, injuring four, as well as teargas, which caused dozens of to suffer breathing problems.

Palestinians have been holding weekly rallies against illegal Jewish settlements across the West Bank, especially in Kafr Qaddoum, Beit Dajan, and Beita.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that about 650,000 settlers currently live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

#Palestine
#Israel
#West Bank
