Four Palestinians injured by Israel forces dispersing anti-settlement rallies
Israeli forces fire rubber-coated bullets, teargas at demonstrators in occupied West Bank
AA Friday 16:47, 04 November 2022
File photo
#Palestine
#Israel
#West Bank
File photo
At least four Palestinian demonstrators were injured on Friday by Israeli forces dispersing anti-settlement rallies in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli police were intervening in the Palestinian rallies near the northern villages of Kafr Qaddoum, Beit Dajan, and Beita, according to Anadolu Agency's reporter on the ground.
Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets on the demonstrators, injuring four, as well as teargas, which caused dozens of to suffer breathing problems.
Palestinians have been holding weekly rallies against illegal Jewish settlements across the West Bank, especially in Kafr Qaddoum, Beit Dajan, and Beita.
Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate that about 650,000 settlers currently live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.
Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.
Four Palestinians injured by Israel forces dispersing anti-settlement rallies
Two-day Istanbul Education Summit kicks off
World leaders congratulate Israel's Netanyahu on election victory
German government calls on climate protesters to abide by law
Erdogan highlights importance of women for society at int'l summit
Türkiye's famed Cappadocia gains new recognition as part of UN’s top 100 geosites list
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.